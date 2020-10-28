Telugu Desam President and Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu said that Andhra Pradesh has been wrapped up in another misfortune as a state that has put a damper on farmers. There are no farmer families in the state who have not shed tears in the last 17 months.

Telugu Desam President and Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu said that Andhra Pradesh has been wrapped up in another misfortune as a state that has put a damper on farmers. There are no farmer families in the state who have not shed tears in the last 17 months.

Mr Naidu further said that Illegal cases were filed against food suppliers asking for support price, false cases against farmers begging not to have their lands confiscated, illegal cases against farmers who voluntarily donated land to the capital. Harassment for the honesty that he owns money for the grain he sells.

Are there so many illegal cases against thousands of farmers in a year in any state? Is there any SC / ST atrocity case against Dalit farmers? Have Dalit women ever patrolled their lands with boxes of pesticides?, added Mr Naidu. Even after the complainer withdrew the case, handcuffing the capital farmers was a serious human rights violation. Contrary to Supreme Court guidelines, added TDP Chief N Chandrababu.

Also Read: As Bihar votes, Politics over Munger violence explodes, Tejashwi, Chirag hint at Govt hand in the incident

Also Read: High drama over Rs 18 lakh found at BJP leader Raghunandhan’s uncle’s home, party workers allege foul play, police release video

The same goes for the YCP, which took on the party that had previously shackled the legs of farmers. Strict action should be taken against those who have barricaded the farmers and such atrocities should not be repeated concluded, Mr Naidu.