Handwara encounter: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, two state policemen and a civilian lost their lives in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. It is the third day since security forces have launched a cordon-and-search operation in Babagund Langate area of Handwara. The security forces had received a tip-off that terrorists are hiding in a residential house, said reports.

The reports said that there is yet no clarification about how many terrorists have been killed in the encounter or are still hiding inside the building. Earlier on Friday, March 1, 2019, it was reported that at two terrorists were killed in the gunfight. This is an updating story, more updates awaited.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces in Babagund, Handwara area enters third day. Two CRPF personnel and two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have lost their lives so far. Operation underway. pic.twitter.com/D5rIaSC2Tw — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2019

