Handwara encounter: A terrorist has been gunned down in a brief exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Kralgund, Handwara. Reports said that the encounter broke out on late Wednesday night while a search operation is still underway.

The encounter took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district a few days after the three-day encounter at Baba Gund area of Kralgund in Handwara

A terrorist has been gunned down in a brief exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Kralgund, Handwara. Reports said that the encounter broke out on late Wednesday night while a search operation is still underway. The officials have confirmed the presence of more militants in the area. Meanwhile, Internet services have been suspended in the area.

The encounter took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district a few days after the three-day encounter at Baba Gund area of Kralgund in Handwara. In the Handwara encounter, two terrorists were killed while three CRPF jawans were also martyred in the gun battle. The gun battle continued for almost 54 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in Handwara. Operation continues (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/UOPILlUn90 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

This is a developing story. More updates awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More