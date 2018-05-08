A 22-year-old Chennai-based man died on Monday, May 7, while his car came under attack by stone-pelters on the outskirts of Srinagar. After meeting the family of the victim, the chief minister of-of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti said, she is ashamed that a tourist died after suffering injuries during protests in Srinagar.

In the first incident in recent times, a tourist from Tamil Nadu died on Monday, May 7 while his car came under attack by stone-pelters on the outskirts of Srinagar. Reacting to the development, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti on the same day said is ashamed that a tourist died after suffering injuries during protests in Srinagar. After meeting the family of the deceased, CM Mufti said, ” My head hangs in shame. “It is very sad and heartbreaking.”

The 22-year-old man from Chennai, identified as R Thirumani died after he was hit on his head by a stone. According to a report published by the leading daily, Indian Express, the incident occurred when the victim’s family was on their way to a resort in Gulmarg of Baramulla district. His mother and another relative were also wounded in the attack.

ALSO READ: Kathua rape-murder case: CBI probe not required, J&K police should be trusted, says Mehbooba Mufti

Meanwhile, normalcy came to a standstill in the Valley on Monday after a shutdown was called by separatist leaders to protest the killing of 5 civilians during clashes between protesters and army forces near the encounter site in Shopian, where 5 militants, including a Kashmiri Assitant Professor, were gunned down by the army forces. The encounter also left 5 CRPF injured. The state government has decided to impose restrictions in some parts of the Valley, including Srinagar, and separatists have called for a bandh outside the Civil Secretariat.

ALSO READ: J&K: Stone-pelters attack school bus in Shopian; 2 children injured

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App