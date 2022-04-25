Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to sixteen Shiv Sena workers who were arrested by Khar Police yesterday

Mumbai court on Monday granted bail to sixteen Shiv Sena workers who were arrested by Khar Police yesterday for allegedly causing a ruckus outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, an MLA.

On Saturday, the MP-MLA pair announced their intention to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence.

However, they canceled their plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa in the face of Shiv Sena workers’ protests, which resulted in their detention on charges of inciting hatred between different groups. A local court ordered Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana to be held in judicial detention for 14 days on Sunday.