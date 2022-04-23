Shiv Sena workers gathered outside Navneet Rana's house, after the announcement of chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Navneet Rana's Matoshree

Shiv Sena workers demonstrated outside the homes of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana on Saturday after they revealed their plan to shout “Hanuman Chalisa” outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence, Matoshree.

The party workers gathered to prevent the MP-MLA couple from carrying out their plan. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up near the CM’s home to avoid any law and order issues. “We’ll have Hanuman Chalisa in front of us while we wait to teach them a lesson,” Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar stated outside Mumbai’s ‘Matoshree.’

On Friday, Mumbai police issued a notice under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which permits officers to take action to prevent cognizable offenses.

Ravi Rana had previously stated, “On Hanuman Jayanti, I asked Uddhav Thackeray to read Hanuman Chalisa. The Chief Minister does not visit Vidharbha. He hasn’t visited Mantralaya in over a year. With all of Maharashtra’s issues, I requested him to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Hindutva has been forgotten by Uddhav Thackeray.”

Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head, sparked controversy earlier this year when he asked the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques, threatening that if the demand isn’t satisfied, his party members will install loudspeakers to play “Hanuman Chalisa.”