The loudspeaker controversy is expected to achieve new heights today with the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti across the country. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Hanuman chalisa is expected to be played on loudspeakers in different states like Delhi, UP, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh. In light of the loudspeaker row, tension may increase in the country.

MNS President Raj Thackeray will recite Hanuman Chalisa in Pune on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav today at 6 pm. MNS workers will read Hanuman Chalisa in Muslim dominated area. A maha aarti has been organized on behalf of MNS today at Hanuman temple in Baharambagh area of Jogeshwari, Mumbai at 7.30 pm.

Shiv Sena has also announced to organize Maha Aarti at many places in Mumbai. The party may perform Maha Aarti in Dadar’s Pigeonkhana and other areas.

Meanwhile, weighing in on the loudspeaker controversy, PFI’s Mumbra President Matin Shekhani has claimed that Muslims are being persecuted in the country. He added that if even a single loudspeaker is touched, the PFI will be at the fore. He has also protested the violence during Ram Navami processions in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states. An FIR has been registered in Mumbra against PFI’s Abdul Matin Shekhani for making inflammatory speeches.