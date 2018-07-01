Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav turned 45 on Sunday. The Samajwadi Party chief is has served the state as CM from 2012 to 2017. The ardent and dynamic leader is popular among the youth for taking quick decisions and for trying innovative ways in administration. Akhilesh Yadav got the political legacy from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav’s nickname is Tipu, who was very mischievous in his childhood.

Netizens wished the leader and shared the greeting posts on Twitter:

