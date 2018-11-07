Born in the year 1981, Anushka Shetty has turned an year older today. Queen of south Indian cinemas, Anushka Shetty has a massive fan-following that lets her enjoy a huge stardom. With her undying charm and talent, the actor has won a million hearts these years. On the eve of her birthday, here are the 5 massive hits from her kitty. Have a look:

Queen of south Indian cinemas, Anushka Shetty has a massive fan-following that lets her enjoy a huge stardom. With her undying charm and talent, the actor has won a million hearts these years. Belonging primarily to Tollywood, Anushka also bags a large fanbase in Bollywood for her role as Devsena in Baahubali. She is one of the most bankable actors of south film industry and has given a number of huge successes.

Only few of her fans are aware of the fact that Anushka Shetty is her stage name and her real name is Sweety Shetty. Anushka made her debut in the year 2005 with her movie Super which made her win the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress-Telegu nomination. Sweety Shetty was born in Mangalore, Karnataka

Anushka aka Devsena has been in film business for 13 years now and has established a great name for her. Winning an enviable number of rewards under her name, she has made it quite clear that she a superstar. Anushka has worked with many top actors of Tollywood like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja and Prabhas himself. Although started off as a normal actor by started rising from the year 2009 when her movie Arundhati got released and went on to be a super duper hit film.

Now know as the Lady Superstar of Tollywood has given us some big box-office hits and they prove why she bags a big name!

Here are 5 of them:

Arundhati (2009)

She played dual roles in this movie being Arundhati and Jejjamma at the same time. This movie was further remade in many languages.

Vedam (2010)

Directed by Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi, this movie portrayed Anushka in the role of a prostitute.

Bhaagamathie (2018)

This movie helped her gain a lot of respect as it earned more than one million at the US box office. This record is only made by Anushka after Sridevi and thus was a big deal.

Baahubali 2

Anushka gave such an extra-ordinary performance as a princess that it is now difficult imagine any other actor to do the same.

Rudhramadevi (2015)

The movie where she played the role of a queen from Kakatiya Dynasty, made this film get 32 crores in the first opening itself.

