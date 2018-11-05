Happy Diwali 2018: Though, traditional diyas have reclaimed their place, miniature electric LED lights and wax candles are also gaining popularity in the festive market. People are illuminating their houses with different types of lights and exchanging gifts with friends and family to commemorate the return of Lord Rama to his hometown Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years.

Festival fervour grips India as the entire nation celebrates Dhanteras today with much pomp and glory just a day ahead of Diwali also known as the Festival of Lights. With the gleam of diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful Rangolis (traditional Indian decoration patterns made on the ground with coloured powder), people are celebrating Dhanteras to welcome Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha as they believe the blessings of the deities removes all obstacles and brings good luck and prosperity all year round. Hindus also believe that Goddess Lakshmi visits only those who are honest and lead a disciplined life, keep their surroundings and environments clean. Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations and on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Though, traditional diyas have reclaimed their place, miniature electric LED lights and wax candles are also gaining popularity in the festive market. People are illuminating their houses with different types of lights and exchanging gifts with friends and family to commemorate the return of Lord Rama to his hometown Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. According to mythology, the residents of Ayodhya had decorated the whole town with diyas and made ‘Rangolis’ to celebrate the return of their beloved king, hence initiating, the festival of lights.

However, Diwali celebrations this year will come with certain caveats as the Supreme Court of India on October 23 imposed restrictions on the bursting of conventional firecrackers to curb air pollution and sound pollution in the country. However, the apex court allowed only green firecrackers to be used on Diwali.

