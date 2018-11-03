Happy Diwali 2018: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 30-day Diwali bonus for its 14.02 lakh employees. According to the reports, UP government has also announced Dearness Allowance (DA) at enhanced rates with effect from July 1, 2018.

This festive season is going to be special for the Uttar Pradesh’s 14.02 lakh government employees as the state government has announced a 30-day Diwali bonus for its employees. According to the news agency PTI, the UP government has also announced Dearness Allowance (DA) at enhanced rates with effect from July 1, 2018, for the government employees. A government spokesperson said that this move will put incurring the burden of Rs 789.62 crore for the remaining eight months of the financial year.

The official reported that last years the government had added 75 per cent of the bonus amount to employees’ PF accounts and this time the state government has issued orders for disbursal of bonus for 30 days. Last year, the Yogi Adityanath government had given the 30-day Diwali bonus to 8 lakh government employees and which had cost around Rs 6,908 putting an extra burden of Rs 967 crore on its exchequer.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami had also announced the Diwali bonus for 3.58 lakh government employees. The good news was shared through a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office for the 358 employees working in state government undertakings. In the press release, the Chief Minister said that a bonus of 8.33% and Ex-Gratia of 11.67% would be disbursed to the employees of Public Sector Units that made profits during the corresponding year.

The announcement from the Uttar Pradesh government has surely made the Diwali merrier for the 14.02 government employees as they will a 30-day bonus, which is equal to a full month salary.

