Dussehra is a festival of victory of good over evil. This year the auspicious day will be lauded on October 19, across the world. The word Dussehra is derived from the word Dasha that means ten and hara mean defeat. According to the Hindu calendar, Dussehra falls on the tenth day of Durga Puja. On this day, Maa Durga defeated demon Mahishasur to help Dharma. It is also marked as the day of Lord Rama’s victory against Ravana. People on Dussehra, burn huge effigies of Ravan, who was the cruel brother of Kumbhakaran. Well, the day of victory also comes as a Diwali coming reminder.

Take a look at our collection of Happy Dussehra 2018 wishes and messages:

Everyday sunrise to give us a message –

‘Darkness will always be beaten by light’.

Let us follow the same natural rule and

Enjoy the festival of good over evil.

Happy Dussehra!

Troubles as light as Air,

Love as deep as Ocean,

Friends as solid as Diamonds,

Success as bright as Gold.

May you bless with all these.

Happy Dussehra!

Let’s start a great life by conquering our eternal 5 evils:

Kaam, Krodh, Lobh, Moh, Ahanka.

Let’s take the oath to give a dimension to our life on this auspicious festival.

Happy Dussehra!

Wishing you good health,

Happiness, prosperity, success,

And much more.

Happy Dussehra!

A time for celebration,

A time for victory of good over bad,

A time when the world sees the example of the power of good.

Let us continue the same true spirit.

Happy Dussehra!

May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times and

dreams for a year full of smiles.

Happy Dussehra!

