Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: The festival marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. According to Islamic doctrine, Eid is observed on the very first day of the month of Shawwal, at the end of Ramadan.

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation. Offering his greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens and Muslim brothers and sisters in the country and abroad President Kovind said Idu’l Fitr, which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. Kovind urged the citizens to re-dedicate themselves to the eternal values of Ramzan and Idu’l Fitr that characterise our civilisation. In his message to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:

May Eid-ul-Fitr ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society and everyone be blessed with happiness.

Today (on Wednesday, June 5, 2019), Muslims across the country are celebrating the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the “festival of breaking the fast”. Crores of Muslims offered prayers at different Idgahs in the country to thank Allah, the all merciful. The festival marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramzan. Its origin stems from Prophet Mohammad, the founder of Islam. According to Islamic doctrine, Eid is observed on the very first day of the month of Shawwal at the end of Ramzan.

Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/71R9GMW3Tf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

According to Islamic tradition, the festival is celebrated to thank Allah for his support and love to mankind. Eid begins after sunset and occurs on the first day that the crescent moon is sighted. In the event the moon is not sighted on the 29th day of the previous lunar month, either due to it being hidden behind clouds or for any other reason, the festival is celebrated the next day. A specific prayer is designated for Eid which is performed in wide, open areas and mosques. These places of worship are also known as Idgahs. This prayer is performed differently in Shia and Sunni Islam. Fasting, in the Islamic faith, is said to strengthen the bond between Muslims and Allah, however, fasting is forbidden on the day of Eid.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App