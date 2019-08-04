Israel wishing PM Narendra Modi, Netanyahu happy friendship day in Bollywood style is winning the Internet: Israeli Embassy has shared an interesting montage of PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to mark the International friendship day. Scroll down to check out:

Israel wishing PM Narendra Modi, Netanyahu happy friendship day in Bollywood style is winning the Internet: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Friendship Day and it has been winning over million hearts on social media. The Israel Embassy has posted a video on its Twitter account that features PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart. The 31-second long video carries a series of photos of the two leaders together. In every single picture, the leaders can be seen shaking hands, embracing and greeting people.

The most attention-seeking and surprising fact about the video is the background score. One of the most celebrated friendship songs of the B-town Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge from Sholay has indeed made the video special. The Israeli embassy has also wished the friendship between India and Israel touches new and greater heights. The two countries share an economic, military and strategic relationship.

Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights.

🔊🎧🎶 ये दोस्ती हम नहीं तोड़ेंगे….. 🇮🇱❤🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BQDv8QnFVj — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 4, 2019





Ever since PM Modi came into power, the relationship between the two countries has grown to be stronger and better. Recently, PM Modi was seen on a banner draped outside a building in Tel Avi for the re-election campaign of PM Netanyahu. In the banner, the two leaders were seen shaking hands.

Apart from that, Netanyahu was among the first leaders to congratulate PM Modi on his charismatic 2019 Lok Sabha elections victory. Netanyahu is one of the longest-serving prime ministers of Israel. In September 2019, he will become the Prime Minister of Israel for the fifth time, once after the results are announced.

