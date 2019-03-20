Happy Holi 2019: A festival that celebrates the existence and beauty of colours. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most vibrant festivals being celebrated in India. The day when all an individual can witness is the colours floating in the air, which is pleasuring for both eyes and soul.

A boy points to an effigy made in the likeness of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar to be lit as part of the Hindu festival of Holika Dahan in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Holika Dahan is a festival celebrated just before Holi by burning an effigy of Holika, the devil. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Holi is finally here. A festival that celebrates the existence and beauty of colours. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most vibrant festivals being celebrated in India. The day when all an individual can witness is the colours floating in the air, which is pleasuring for both eyes and soul. People dance, enjoy music and smear colours on each other’s faces, and all of this encapsulates the festival of colours.

Apart from that, a glass of chilled flavoured milk is also a reason that the festival holds a special place in hearts. This year, the high-spirited festival will be celebrated on March 21, 2019, however, the celebrations have started a week ago.

Among the different parts of India, Holi celebrations at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan hold an important place. Everybody should visit Vrindavan to celebrate Holi once in their lifetime. Until then, take a look at the celebrations underway in Vrindavan.

#Visuals of Holi celebrations from the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. pic.twitter.com/pUUv2Vsc3h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2019

One has to accept the fact that with the passion an Indian celebrates festivals is unmatchable. People come up with unique ways to celebrate a festival and something like this was seen in Mumbai. An effigy of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and other depicting PUBG was seen in the city, which to be lit as part of the Hindu festival of Holika Dahan. Holika Dahan is a festival celebrated just before Holi by burning an effigy of Holika, the devil.

Mumbai: 'Holika Dahan' effigy of Jaish-e-Mohammed's Masood Azhar and an effigy depicting PUBG, in Worli, ahead of #Holi . pic.twitter.com/UINHOchp9C — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019

