Janmashtami is a sacred festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu. It is observed on Ashtami, the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, typically falling in August or September. This year, the celebration is on Monday, August 26, 2024.

In Delhi, the auspicious time for puja, known as the Nishita Puja Muhurat, begins at 12:01 AM on August 27 and lasts until 12:45 AM, as per Drikpanchang. This 45-minute window is considered the most favorable for devotees to perform their rituals, seeking the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Significance of Fasting on Janmashtami

Fasting is a significant aspect of Janmashtami observance. Many devotees undertake a 24-hour fast, culminating in the midnight feast known as “bhog,” which is offered to Krishna as an expression of devotion and gratitude. The night of Janmashtami is believed to be the exact moment when Lord Krishna was born, and this belief is observed with deep devotion. The fast is broken only after the midnight aarti, a ritual signifying Krishna’s birth. The festival is marked by special prayers, bhajans, and the offering of ‘bhog’ to the deity, all performed with the hope of seeking Krishna’s blessings for happiness, peace, and the removal of life’s worries.

Messages and Wishes for Happy Janmashtami 2024

“May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness and remove all the worries from your life. Happy Janmashtami!”

“On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true, and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you.”

“May Lord Krishna’s blessings always be upon you and your family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.”

“May you find strength in Lord Krishna’s teachings and the courage to overcome life’s challenges with grace and resilience.”

“May the birth of Lord Krishna bring light to your life and destroy all the darkness. Happy Janmashtami!”

Quotes from the Bhagavad Gita for Janmashtami

The teachings of Lord Krishna, particularly those enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita, offer timeless wisdom that resonates with devotees during Janmashtami. These teachings remind us of the virtues of self-discipline, duty, and spiritual resilience:

“The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice.”

“For one who has conquered his mind, a mind is best of friends, but for one who has failed to do so, a mind is the greatest enemy.”

“Happiness from the senses seems like nectar initially, but it is bitter as poison in the end.”

“Set thy heart upon thy work, but never on its reward.”

“He who is content with whatever comes, without attachment, and not disappointed when he gets nothing, is wise.”

“Calmness, gentleness, silence, self-restraint, and purity: these are the disciplines of the mind.”

“The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind.”

“Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics, and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality.”

WhatsApp Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones

“Wishing you a day full of love and devotion as we celebrate the birth of our beloved Krishna. Happy Janmashtami!”

“May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!”

“On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna guide you on your path and help you succeed in every phase of life.”

“May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem. Jai Shri Krishna!”

“We have nothing to fear as long as Kanha is present in our hearts. To all, a happy Janmashtami!”

As the night of Janmashtami draws near, devotees not only reflect on Krishna’s life and teachings but also draw inspiration from his words:

“As a strong wind sweeps away a boat on the water, even one of the roaming world of the senses on which the mind focuses can carry away a man’s intellect.”

“When meditation is mastered, the mind is unwavering, like the flame of a lamp in a windless place.”

“You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction.”

“One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men.”

“It is better to perform one’s own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations one is born with, a person never comes to grief.”

“Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently.”

“Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy, but with love, compassion, humility, and devotion.”

Final Wishes for Janmashtami 2024

As Janmashtami culminates in joyous celebrations, here are some more heartfelt wishes to share with your loved ones:

“May Lord Krishna bless you and your family with health and happiness. Happy Janmashtami!”

“May the divine light of Lord Krishna guide you always. Happy Janmashtami!”

“May Lord Krishna steal your tensions and worries on Janmashtami and give you love, peace, and happiness. Happy Janmashtami!”

“May Radha’s love teach not only how to love but to love eternally! Happy Janmashtami from all of us!”

“Today is a special day as someone special was born, to fight against inhumanity, to save trust in God. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!”

“May the spirit of Janmashtami bring love and laughter into your life. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami!”

Celebrate this Janmashtami with devotion, love, and joy, and let the blessings of Lord Krishna bring peace and prosperity to your life.