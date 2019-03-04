Happy Mahashivratri 2019 LIVE updates: Devotees performed Abhishekam, yajnas and chanted Om Namah Shivaya to seek his blessings and divine guidance of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri is also considered a holy day for Sadhaks and Tantriks to meditate and perform special pujas to achieve their goals.

Happy Mahashivratri 2019 LIVE updates: On the on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiva at different temples in the country. Devotees performed Abhishekam, yajnas and chanted Om Namah Shivaya to seek his blessings and divine guidance of Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri is a holy day for Sadhaks and Tantriks to meditate and perform special pujas to achieve their goals. In Hindu religion, Lord Shiva is known as The Destroyer and the incarnation of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar. He is also known as Ardhanarishvara (half God and half Goddess) — a symbolism of creation.

According to Hindu scriptures, there are 12 Shivratri in a year and one Maha Shivratri. This year Mahashivratri falls on March 4 and will be extended till March 5. Devotees observe a fast and visit temples to worship Lord Shiva who is the convergence of Shiva and Shakti (Purush and Prakriti).

– President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the Mahashivratri 2019 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore today

– Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Kanpur



– Devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Shivkhori Temple in Reasi district in Jammu & Kashmir.



– Visuals from Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra on the occasion of Maha Shivratri



