Why Do People Celebrate Onam for 10 Days?

Onam, one of the most vibrant and culturally significant festivals of Kerala, is a time of joy, celebration, and unity. Celebrated with grand enthusiasm by Malayalis across the world, Onam marks the harvest season and is deeply rooted in the state’s ancient mythology, particularly the legend of King Mahabali. The festival’s grandeur lasts for ten days, culminating on Thiruvonam, which is the most important day.

Historical Significance of Onam

Traditionally, Onam is a harvest festival that celebrates the return of Kerala’s most prosperous season. For an agrarian society like Kerala, where rice farming was central, the festival signifies the end of the monsoon and the arrival of the new harvest. In Kerala’s history, this was the time when the entire community came together to celebrate abundance, thanking the gods for a good yield. Over time, Onam became a broader cultural festival that transcends religion and is celebrated by all Malayalis, irrespective of faith.

The Mythology Behind Onam: The Legend of King Mahabali

At the heart of Onam is the beloved myth of King Mahabali, a generous and just ruler under whose reign Kerala experienced its golden age. According to Hindu mythology, Mahabali was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu and ruled the land with fairness and wisdom. His kingdom was known for equality, peace, and prosperity, often referred to as “Kerala’s golden age.”

However, Mahabali was an asura (demon king), and his growing influence and popularity caused concern among the gods. They approached Lord Vishnu, who decided to test Mahabali’s humility. Vishnu, in his Vamana avatar (a dwarf Brahmin), approached the king and requested land equivalent to three paces. Mahabali, known for his generosity, readily agreed. Vamana then grew in size and with two strides covered the earth and the heavens. For the third step, Mahabali humbly offered his own head, symbolizing his selflessness and devotion. Impressed by his sacrifice, Lord Vishnu granted Mahabali the boon to visit his kingdom once a year, and Onam commemorates this annual return from the beloved king.

A Celebration of Equality: Onam is deeply tied to the legend of King Mahabali, a ruler beloved by his people for creating a golden era of equality and prosperity. The festival honours his annual return to Kerala, where everyone – rich or poor – comes together to celebrate, symbolizing a time when there was no discrimination in society. The Feast of Feasts – Onasadya: One of the most awaited parts of Onam is the Onasadya, a grand vegetarian meal served on a banana leaf. This meal consists of up to 26 different dishes, from the sweet payasam to tangy sambar and spicy avial, offering a burst of flavors that showcases Kerala's culinary richness. Vallam Kali – The Snake Boat Race: Onam is famous for the thrilling Vallam Kali, or snake boat races. Held mainly in the backwaters of Kerala, teams of rowers power long, snake-shaped boats in a high-energy competition. The synchronized rowing and vibrant cheers create a spectacular scene, drawing spectators from all over the world. Multi-religious Celebration: While rooted in Hindu mythology, Onam is celebrated by people of all faiths in Kerala. Hindus, Christians, and Muslims all partake in the festivities, showcasing the festival's unique ability to bring communities together. It's a testament to Kerala's spirit of unity and shared cultural heritage. Onam Celebrations Include 'Pulikali' – The Tiger Dance: A vibrant and lesser-known tradition during Onam is Pulikali, where men paint their bodies to resemble tigers and dance to the beat of drums. It's a unique and entertaining way to celebrate the vigor and energy associated with the festival. The Flower Carpet (Pookalam) Has a Hidden Meaning: The beautiful Pookalam (flower carpet) created during Onam is not just decorative. Traditionally, each layer of the Pookalam symbolizes a step in welcoming King Mahabali, with the colors representing different elements of nature and human virtues. The Onam Legend Is Not Just About Mahabali: While the story of King Mahabali is the most popular, some regions in Kerala also celebrate Onam in honor of Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar. Vishnu, in his dwarf form, played a pivotal role in the Mahabali legend, asking the king for three paces of land and eventually pushing him to the netherworld with his third step. This act was seen as a divine balance of justice and humility.

