Republic Day 2019 will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and pride tomorrow on January 26 all over the country. India will also celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. To mark the special occasion, South African president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the Republic Day parade as this year's chief guest. On the occasion of Republic Day, send your loved one's wishes and greetings of a Happy Republic Day.

What binds everyone together in a close-knit in India is their love for the country. As we gear to ring in 70th Republic Day on January 26, 2019, Saturday, the patriotic mood and fervour is making each and every citizen of the country proud and yet nostalgic. In these 70 years, India has managed to become a superpower and stand tall with the world leaders on the International diaspora irrespective of the multiple class and religious lines.

Interestingly, this year’s Republic Day celebrations will be more special for the nation as we will also be celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation-Mahatma Gandhi. As an ode to the freedom fighter, South African president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will be marking his presence at the Republic Day 2019 parade as the chief guest.

Declared as a national holiday, the occasion of Republic Day holds a lot of importance as the constitution of India came into force on the same day in 1950 and made the country a sovereign republic. The historic event turned into a reality because of the persistent and long drawn struggle by freedom fighters and leaders of the country.

On the special occasion, reach out to your friends, family, colleagues and loved ones and wish them a Happy Republic Day. We have curated a list of Republic Day gifs, HD wallpapers, photos, whatsapp stickers and Facebook status so that you can celebrate the day with enthusiasm and zest.

