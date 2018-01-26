Happy Republic Day GIF image messages and wishes for 2018: 26 January wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

The nation is immersed in the celebrations of 69th Republic Day. With 365 articles and 12 schedules, the Indian Constitution is believed to be as the longest in the entire world. It came into effect on January 26, 1950, that we celebrate every year in the most glorious way. India's first Prime Minister Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru on December 13, 1946 had said that one will well understand that a free India can be nothing but a republic, as he emphasised on the aims and objectives of the Indian Constitution, which is celebrated as Republic day. Here are some of the messages, Facebook posts, GIF image messages and SMS you can share with your friends and family.

India is celebrating its 69th Republic Day today. Republic day, which honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into being on 26th January 1950 which replaced the government of India act 1935, Government of India Act 1935 was passed by the British Parliament in August 1935. With 321 sections and 10 schedules, this was the longest act passed by British Parliament so far and was later split into two parts- Government of India Act 1935 and Government of Burma Act 1935″. On the 26th January 1950, we are going to enter into a life of contradictions” this statement was made by the father of the Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Consitution. Apart from him, other members like KM Munshi, DP Khaitan, N Goipalswami, Krishnaswami Ayyas, Saijo Mola Saadulla and N Madhava Rao also played a key role in framing the constitution.

Today India commemorates 69th republic day, which was gifted to Indians primarily Dr BR Ambedkar. On this day, President takes the salute as he head of the republic from the contingents of police and armed force at the India Gate, Delhi. Every year, a head of the state from another nation is invited to witness the republic day parade. This year ASEAN ( Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders have been invited to mark a special presence on this occasion. The ASEAN nation includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Brunei, Vietnam, and the Phillippines.

The grand participation of Asean leaders is a sign of significance which marks 50 years of its formation and India completes 25 years of its participation with the group. This celebration depicts the culture and heritage of India along with its beautiful diversity. Here are some messages, Facebook posts, WhatsApp messages and SMS to spread peace, patriotism and happiness to your loved ones and family.

Happy Republic Day GIF image messages and wishes for 2018: 26 January wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook posts to wish everyone

Republic Day 2018 wishes through SMS and WhatsApp messages

100 crores of people combined fall in love with one…..it is India. Happy Republic Day.

The Republic is open and tolerant but also knows how and when to be firm and make its values respected.” Wish you a very happy republic day.

May our actions demonstrate our love for the nation. Happy Republic Day.



Let us not allow the world to take our culture and civility as our weakness. Happy Republic Day.

Meet young India, Emerging with flying colours dynamic and versatile in every manner. Let the world know we are back with a bang, Happy Republic day.

Recalling and Rejoicing

In the Victory of Our Freedom Fighters

on This 69th Republic Day

Best Wishes to All

Vande Mataram!

Happy Republic Day 2017.

India is the song we must sing. India is the dream we must realize. Happy Republic Day.

On this day think of our past and

Try to build better future for all of us.

It is a duty of all of us!!

I am proud to be an Indian.

Happy Republic Day!