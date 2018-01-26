After getting declared as the sovereign, democratic republic, the people of India started celebrating 26th of January as Republic Day every year. The country celebrates a day of patriotism by watching the parade that takes places at the Rashtrapati Bhawan every year and is attended by the President and the Prime Minister of the country along with other dignitaries. This day is celebrated across the country with joy and secularism.

Happy Republic Day Message and wishes in Bengali for 2018: 26 January wishes, SMS, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages in Punjabi to wish everyoneHappy Republic Day Message and wishes in Bengali for 2018: 26 January wishes, SMS, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages in Bengali to wish everyone

India was the slave under the British administer for long a long time amid which Indian individuals were compelled to take after the laws made by British run the show. After long a long time of battle by the Indian flexibility warriors, at last, India ended up noticeably free on fifteenth of August in 1947. Following two and half years after the fact, the Indian Government executed its own Constitution and pronounced India as the Democratic Republic. Around two years, eleven months and eighteen days were taken by the Constituent Assembly of India to pass the new Constitution of India which was done on 26th of January in 1950. In the wake of getting proclaimed as the sovereign, majority rule republic, the general population of India began praising 26th of January as Republic Day consistently.

Observing Republic Day consistently is the significant privilege for the general population living in India and also individuals of India abroad. It is the day of extraordinary significance and celebrated by the general population with enormous bliss and energy by arranging and taking an interest in different occasions. Individuals sit tight during the current day extremely anxious to wind up some portion of its festival over and over. Readiness work for the republic day festivities at Rajpath begins a month prior and the best approach to India Gate turns out to be closed for ordinary citizens because of security game plans keeping in mind the end goal to maintain a strategic distance from a hostile exercises amid the festival and in addition the wellbeing of the general population.

Here are some Republic Day 26 January Best Wishes, SMS, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages for friends and family in Bengali: