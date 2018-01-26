On January 26 each year people across the country celebrate the nation's Republic Day. This year India is celebrating its 69th Republic day. It's a day to commemorate India's constitution as it came into existence on January 26, 1950. Ever since the historic day, January 26 is celebrated with festivities and patriotic fervour across India. Republic day represents the true spirit of independent India. Here are some Republic Day 26 January best wishes, SMS, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages for friends and family.

As India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today, people throughout the nation are all set to immerse in the patriotic feeling to mark nation’s Republic Day, which is gazetted on January 26 each year. It is a day to remember when India’s constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, completing the country’s transition toward becoming an independent republic. Much effort is put towards organizing events and celebrations that occur on Republic Day in India. Large military parades showcasing India military might are held in New Delhi and state capitals. Chiefs of our defence forces, Indian Army, Navy and Airforce and traditional dance troupes take part in the parades. To celebrate the occasion, people across the nation send Republic Day best wishes on SMS, through Facebook posts & on WhatsApp to their for friends and family.

A grand parade is held in New Delhi and the event starts with India’s prime minister laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, to remember soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their country. India’s president takes the military salute during the parade in New Delhi. Ever since the historic day, January 26 is celebrated with festivities and patriotic fervor across India. Republic day represents the true spirit of the independence India. The Republic Day is also an exercise in direction setting for the country as a whole.

We look forward to the Chief Guest – usually a dignitary, a head of state or government from a friendly country. This is of great significance. It tells us of the diplomatic, economic, and military relations between that country and our own. This year we are set to witness an unprecedented occurrence.

The heads of 10 South East Asian countries – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam – are set to attend the Republic day celebrations as Chief Guests. It speaks of the great importance that India places on building relationships with other countries in the continent.

On Republic Day reflect on the keywords of the Preamble to the Constitution of India – Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity and pray that people of India always live by these principles. Just drown in the patriotic fervour and celebrate the 69th Republic Day with your family and friends.

Here are some Republic Day 26 January Best Wishes, SMS, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages for friends and family:

Never Forget The Hero’s

Who Sacrificed Their Lives

To Bring Up This Glorious Day To India,

Happy Republic Day

Recalling and Rejoicing

In the Victory of Our Freedom Fighters

on This 69th Republic Day

Best Wishes to All

Happy Republic Day

India is the song we must sing. India is the dream we must realize. Happy Republic Day.