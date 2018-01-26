To celebrate the occurrence of Indian Constitution, 26 January is celebrated as Republic Day every year since 1950. It is the day of much significance for every Indian citizen. Republic day is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm and joy throughout the country. Here are some Republic Day 26 January top wishes, SMS, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages in Gujarati to wish everyone in Gujarati.

Republic Day of India is a national event that is commemorated annually on 26 January since 1950. It is the day which India celebrates to commemorate the occurrence of Indian Constitution into existence by replacing the Government of India Act 1935. It is the day of much significance for every Indian citizen because India became republic from British Dominion on this day. The R-Day is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm and joy throughout the country by organising different activities. After getting freedom from the British rule on 15th of August in 1947, India adopted its permanent constitution in 1950.

A Drafting Committee, headed by the Dr BR Ambedkar, was appointed to outline the permanent Indian constitution. Finally, the Constitution of India (the longest constitution in the world) came into force on 26 January in 1950. It is celebrated by the students and teachers in the school through lots of creative activities like a parade, dance, singing, speech recitation, essay writing, drama play, sports and academic activities, etc. Republic day is like a mega festival in the country as you will observe tricolours balloons flying in the sky, National and patriotic songs playing around in streets and event happening at various places.

Every heart fills with pride and honour to be a citizen of this marvellous country that is encored with culture, tradition, diversity and unity. This year India has planned to celebrate the Republic day with great leaders from ten ASEAN countries (Association of South East Asian Nations). It will be happening for the first time that ten great leaders will grace our county on the Republic day event in the capital city.

Here are some Republic Day 26 January top wishes, SMS, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages in Gujarati to wish everyone in Gujarati:

હિંસા ધી રુટ્સ ઓફ:

કામ વગર સંપત્તિ,

અંતરાત્મા વગર આનંદ,

પાત્ર વિના જ્ઞાન,

નૈતિકતા વગર કોમર્સ,

માનવતા વિના વિજ્ઞાન,

બલિદાન વગર પૂજા,

સિદ્ધાંતો વિના રાજકારણ

તમે બધા ખુશ રિપબ્લિક દિવસ તમે ઈચ્છો છો

હજુ પણ ઊંઘ?

આ રાષ્ટ્ર તમને જરૂર છે!

તમે જાગૃત રહેવાની જરૂર છે!

તમે વિશ્વના સૌથી મોટા લોકશાહી ભાગ છે ..

આજે આપણે આપણા પોતાના બંધારણ મળી ત્યારે દિવસ છે ..

તેના ભારતીય પ્રજાસત્તાક દિન

બધા રિપબ્લિક દિવસ તમે ખુશ માંગો.

31 રાજ્યો,

1618 ભાષાઓ,

6400 જાતિ,

6 ધર્મો,

6 વંશીય જૂથો,

29 મુખ્ય તહેવારો અને

1 દેશમાં!

એક ભારતીય હોવાનો ગર્વ રહો !.

બધા રિપબ્લિક દિવસ તમે ખુશ માંગો.