After two and half years of struggle, the Indian constitution came into effect on 26 January 1950 which declared India as the Democratic Republic. After getting declared as the sovereign, democratic republic, the people of India started celebrating 26th of January as Republic Day every year. Here are some Republic Day 26 January Best Wishes, SMS, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages for friends and family in Hindi.

Celebrating Republic Day every year is the great honour for the people living in India as well as people of India in abroad. It is the day of great importance and celebrated by the people with big joy and enthusiasm by organizing and participating in various events. People wait for this day very eager to become part of its celebration again and again. Preparation work for the republic day celebrations at Rajpath starts a month before and the way to India Gate becomes close for common people due to security arrangements in order to avoid any type of offensive activities during the celebration as well as the safety of the people.

A big celebration arrangement in the national capital, New Delhi and State capitals takes place all over India. The celebration starts with the National Flag unfolding by the President of India and standing for the National Anthem. Following this Indian army parade, state wise tableau (Jhankis), march-past, awards distribution, etc activities take place. At this day, the whole environment has a patriotic aura as verses of Jana Gana Mana — India’s national anthem — is heard everywhere.

Students of schools and colleges are very keen to celebrate this event and starts preparation around a month before. Students performing well in the academic, sports or other fields of education are honoured with the awards, prizes and certificates on this day. Family people celebrate this day with their friends, family and children by participating in activities organized at social places. At this day of great honour, every Indian people should sincerely promise to safeguard the Constitution, maintain peace and harmony as well as support in the development of the country.

Here are some Republic Day 26 January Best Wishes, SMS, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages for friends and family in Hindi:

दे सलामी इस तिरंगे को

जिस से तेरी शान हैं,

सर हमेशा ऊँचा रखना इसका

जब तक दिल में जान हैं..!!

जय हिन्द, जय भारत

संस्कार, संस्कृति और शान मिले,

ऐसे हिन्दू, मुस्लिम और हिंदुस्तान मिले,

रहे हम सब ऐसे मिल-झुल कर,

मंदिर में अल्लाह और मस्जिद में भगवान मिले।

गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई।

ऐ मेरे वतन के लोगों तुम खूब लगा लो नारा,

ये शुभ दिन है हम सब का लहरा लो तिरंगा प्यारा,

पर मत भूलो सीमा पर वीरों ने है प्राण गँवाए,

कुछ याद उन्हें भी कर लो जो लौट के घर न आये।

भूख, गरीबी, लाचारी को, इस धरती से आज मिटायें,

भारत के भारतवासी को, उसके सब अधिकार दिलायें

आओ सब मिलकर नये रूप में गणतंत्र मनायें ।

गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें ।