India is busy celebrating its 69th Republic Day. Ever since 26 January 1950, the day when the Constitution of the country came into effect, we celebrate Republic Day with same enthusiasm and pride. The day when the entire country comes together to mark their salute and respect for the sovereignty of the country. The preparations are done and the country’s capital is all set for the grand preparation. It is the day when the President of India takes the salute as the head of the republic from the contingent of police and armed forces at the India Gate in the national capital. On Republic Day, armed forces and contingents of police take part in the glorious parade and showcase their indigenous resources.

After completing 50 years of ASEAN formation and 25 years of India’s partnership with the grouping, India has invited 10 ASEAN leaders to join the parade. So, the Republic Day parade will be grander this year as the heads from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei will attend the celebration and host this year’s celebrations. The entire country comes together for the grandeur celebrations and those who cannot witness the celebrations at the India Gate, enjoy watching it in their homes on their television sets. The entire country celebrates the day with great enthusiasm. In other states, the Republic Day is celebrated in the presence of the governors of the state.

The day is celebrated at schools with huge pomp and show. People across India send and receive Republic Day wishes from their nears and dears through Whatsapp messages, SMS, Facebook posts.