On 26th January, the nation will observe the 70th Republic day. It honours the birth of the Constitution of India which came into the effect from 1950, to replace the Government of India Act of 1935. On this day, people visit to watch the magnificient parade which begins from Rajghat, New Delhi. Presided by the President and Prime Minister of India, every state represents diversified culture through tableaux. It showcases the unity of diversified culture and heritage of the nation. From army, navy to the armed forces, they salute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their country. Various marches are being held, the horse-march is considered as the main highlight of the Republic Day celebration. To begin the parade, the national anthem is being played.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) and selected scout boys who also participate at the event also performed their acts. This is followed by the regional dances, patriotic songs, and military bike shows. The citizens also exchange Republic Day wishes on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, SMS. We have compiled all the English wishes which they can share with their closed ones.

This is the country of colors and faith in spirituals.

Lets this Republic day reminds us for the work and

life given by our leaders to safe and happy life.

HAPPY 70th REPUBLIC DAY 2019.

Happy 70th republic day 2019 to fellow Indians… way to reach much more heights to develop our country to prosperous and healthy 1 in the world. Jai Hind

We should not forget the sacrifice of Hero’s like Subhas and Laxmi Narayanan of Azad Hind fauz. Happy Republic day 2019!

Let us get Educated, Evolved and Engaged in Hard Work to take our country to greater heights. Long Live our Republic & it’s Common People. Wish you all a very warm happy republic day 2019.

DESH bahkto ki balidaan se

SWATNATRA huye hai hum

koi puche kon ho to GRAV se kahenge

Bhartiya hai hum…

HAPPY 70th REPUBLIC DAY 2019

Our life is full of Colors..

I hope this 26th January 2019 will add more colors to your life

Happy Republic Day 2019

Let’s not forget the immense contribution of Muslims in freeing INDIA from British. Today’s sudo nationalists are just opportunists. Wishing you all a very warm 26th January 2019.

Let us realize and cherish our Dream India now on. Bug up MODI-NDA-BJP; HAPPY 70th REPUBLIC DAY 2019.

Happy 70th republic day 2019 to all the Indians and also to the Indian army, soldiers, policemen!!! Jai Hind !!!!

On this day think of ur past &

Try to built better future for all of us..

It is a duty of all of us!!

I am proud to be an Indian.

Happy 70th Republic Day 2019

