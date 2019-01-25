Republic Day is one of the most honourable day for the Indians as the constitution of India came into effect this day. With high spirits and energy, every citizen celebrates the victory of the country. Here is a list of Republic Day Shayari, quotes and messages which will incite you with a lot of patriotism feeling.

Being an Indian, Republic Day is an honourable day on which the constitution of India came into effect in the year 1950. Every year 26 January is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and energy to honour our constitution. The Indian government has declared January 26 as a national holiday. A wonderful sight is witnessed on this day as our national flag is hosted in various organisations and institutions and a feeling of patriotism strikes upon you as soon as you see our national pride–Indian Flag rising up.

Some interesting facts about Republic day 2019

For the first time, all the women contingent of Assam Rifles will take a step forward and participate in the Republic Day parade of the current year which itself is an honourable thing. The celebration will be special in order to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the nation. Approximately 17 tableaux from the various states and Union Territories and any 6 ministers will participate in the parade based on the theme of Gandhi. The most interesting part will be, for the first time, woman officer would lead the Army Services Corps in 2019 Republic Day Parade.

The best thing about the parade is when you witness it, a current flows out through your body that implies the feeling of patriotism and the love we as the citizens of the country have towards our nation India.

Here is a list of Hindi messages, Shayari and quotes to double the excitement level of Republic Day and to wish your close ones.

