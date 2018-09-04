On the eve of Teachers' Day 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with teachers who have been conferred the National Award. In order to highlight their role in imparting education and bringing a positive change, PM Modi took to Twitter and honoured, highlighted the contribution of all those teachers who have been conferred with the National Award.

On the eve of Teachers’ Day 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with teachers who have been conferred the National Award. In order to highlight their role in imparting education and bringing a positive change, PM Modi took to Twitter and honoured, highlighted the contribution of all those teachers who have been conferred with the National Award.

Here is the list of all the teachers who have been conferred with the National Award on the eve of Teachers’ Day:

Murugan: A mathematics and science teacher in Nagaland. Through his innovative approach, has helped students develop keen interest in these subjects. His efforts to organise the District Science Congress and teacher training workshops are highly appreciable.

Shri Murugan is a mathematics and science teacher in Nagaland. Through his innovative approach, he has helped students develop keen interest in these subjects. His efforts to organise the District Science Congress and teacher training workshops are highly appreciable. pic.twitter.com/qx0ar3eftl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Motilal Koirala: His efforts towards enhancing academic level through the use of IT are commendable. As the Principal of his school, his extensive outreach to parents and guardians are appreciable and augurs well for the students.

Glad to have met Shri Motilal Koirala of Sikkim. His efforts towards enhancing academic level through the use of IT are commendable. As the Principal of his school, his extensive outreach to parents and guardians are appreciable and augurs well for the students. Congrats to him. pic.twitter.com/ajh8fHIXMp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Meka Susatya Rekha: A teacher of Mathematics and Science in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, has successfully ensured that students find classroom interactions absorbing. She has worked on the creation and dissemination of e-content. I wish her well in all her future endeavours.

Ms. Meka Susatya Rekha, a teacher of Mathematics and Science in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, has successfully ensured that students find classroom interactions absorbing. She has worked on the creation and dissemination of e-content. I wish her well in all her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/TfXO0WpVac — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Teaching is about educating students, and mentoring other teachers too. Ms. Manu Gulati is a shining beacon in this. She has also developed innovative methods of teaching through technology, music and dance. Delighted that she wins the National Award for Teachers.

Teaching is about educating students, and mentoring other teachers too. Ms. Manu Gulati is a shining beacon in this. She has also developed innovative methods of teaching through technology, music and dance. Delighted that she wins the National Award for Teachers. pic.twitter.com/EGEER7G8Ba — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Ms. Manju Balasubramanyam heads the DPS in Bengaluru. Her work towards increasing diversity and focussing in opportunity as well as inclusion for Divyang children are commendable. Congratulated her on being conferred the prestigious award for teachers.

Ms. Manju Balasubramanyam heads the DPS in Bengaluru. Her work towards increasing diversity and focussing in opportunity as well as inclusion for Divyang children are commendable. Congratulated her on being conferred the prestigious award for teachers. pic.twitter.com/GlAUJvdP8w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Starting from basics…Ms. Mamta Awasthy from Sikkim developed innovative teaching practices at the primary school level. She also compiled her best practices, which are being disseminated and helping several other youngsters study.

Starting from basics…Ms. Mamta Awasthy from Sikkim developed innovative teaching practices at the primary school level. She also compiled her best practices, which are being disseminated and helping several other youngsters study. pic.twitter.com/b2UesX2xB0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Pleasure meeting Shri Shivakumar Ji from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district. It was great to know that using technology, he has simplified Mathematical queries for his students. Many of his classroom videos are available on the internet and are widely appreciated.

Pleasure meeting Shri Shivakumar Ji from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district. It was great to know that using technology, he has simplified Mathematical queries for his students. Many of his classroom videos are available on the internet and are widely appreciated. pic.twitter.com/QdEwWbghW2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

As the Headmaster of a school in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Lutni Perme has not only helped the school improve its academic performance but has also laid emphasis on holistic education through gardening, sports and other activities. The nation is proud of him.

As the Headmaster of a school in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Lutni Perme has not only helped the school improve its academic performance but has also laid emphasis on holistic education through gardening, sports and other activities. The nation is proud of him. pic.twitter.com/6spTGFSiha — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Shri Kirandeep Singh, who teaches in Ludhiana, has done excellent work in popularising Mathematics among youngsters. He has set up a Maths hub, maths park, created interesting modules…all so that students enjoy the subject and excel in it. Glad that he got the teachers award.

Shri Kirandeep Singh, who teaches in Ludhiana, has done excellent work in popularising Mathematics among youngsters. He has set up a Maths hub, maths park, created interesting modules…all so that students enjoy the subject and excel in it. Glad that he got the teachers award. pic.twitter.com/actkfmtUtm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Shri Khangembam Indrakumar Singh from Manipur, worked hard to spread the message of the importance of primary education. He has also worked on special residential programmes to help students pick up key concepts. He is an inspiration to students and other teachers.

Shri Khangembam Indrakumar Singh from Manipur, worked hard to spread the message of the importance of primary education. He has also worked on special residential programmes to help students pick up key concepts. He is an inspiration to students and other teachers. pic.twitter.com/NTUNJFI5VO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Heading a school in North Sikkim, Ms. Karma Chomu Bhutia devoted attention to every aspect of education ranging from enrolment, proper mid day meals, using technology and new learning methods. Delighted that she is receiving a prestigious award for educators.

Heading a school in North Sikkim, Ms. Karma Chomu Bhutia devoted attention to every aspect of education ranging from enrolment, proper mid day meals, using technology and new learning methods. Delighted that she is receiving a prestigious award for educators. pic.twitter.com/iB3hEln9iQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Met Ms. Jayanthi Sheshadri, who has shown tremendous passion towards improving rural education. She has created innovative modules and conducted workshops to spread the joys of learning. Congratulations to her.

Met Ms. Jayanthi Sheshadri, who has shown tremendous passion towards improving rural education. She has created innovative modules and conducted workshops to spread the joys of learning. Congratulations to her. pic.twitter.com/s3udSRW2TO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Meet Shri Ishwari Kumar Sinha from Chhattisgarh. He has made science teaching more meaningful and effective through use of experiments and and through field activities. He has also been devoting out of school hours for supporting children with learning difficulties.

Meet Shri Ishwari Kumar Sinha from Chhattisgarh. He has made science teaching more meaningful and effective through use of experiments and and through field activities. He has also been devoting out of school hours for supporting children with learning difficulties. pic.twitter.com/YVO2Lw8GbO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Met Shri Mohammad Imran Khan Mewati from Alwar. I appreciate him for developing educational e-content including videos, website and even Mobile Apps. His Apps cover a range of subjects at primary and secondary level as well as for competitive examinations. Congrats to him.

Met Shri Mohammad Imran Khan Mewati from Alwar. I appreciate him for developing educational e-content including videos, website and even Mobile Apps. His Apps cover a range of subjects at primary and secondary level as well as for competitive examinations. Congrats to him. pic.twitter.com/xFE9S9bbYx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Generations of students will thank Shri Hydros CK based in Wayanad, Kerala for his determined focus on learning outcomes. He gave students innovative projects on areas such as robotics, which contributed to the building of a scientific temper among young minds. Proud of him.

Generations of students will thank Shri Hydros CK based in Wayanad, Kerala for his determined focus on learning outcomes. He gave students innovative projects on areas such as robotics, which contributed to the building of a scientific temper among young minds. Proud of him. pic.twitter.com/lfVWGwGrbq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Shri Harinder Singh Grewal is an example of how teachers can master technology and benefit students. His innovative use of technology for teaching and experiments on learning aids are laudable. I wish him all the best for the future.

Shri Harinder Singh Grewal is an example of how teachers can master technology and benefit students. His innovative use of technology for teaching and experiments on learning aids are laudable. I wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/2pUg5RbKGf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Meet my friend Shri GS Zaithantluanga from Mizoram. Along with developing a scientific temper among students, he is helping students excel in cultural competitions. He has initiated the adoption of vocational education and skill training in the school too. Proud of him.

Meet my friend Shri GS Zaithantluanga from Mizoram. Along with developing a scientific temper among students, he is helping students excel in cultural competitions. He has initiated the adoption of vocational education and skill training in the school too. Proud of him. pic.twitter.com/p6j6ZKsvyN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Interacted with Dr. Gopal Jee, the Principal of a school in Bihar’s Sitamarhi. His work on environmental conservation is outstanding. He has also worked hard to improve literacy rates in his district and always inspires students to study harder so that they can fight poverty.

Interacted with Dr. Gopal Jee, the Principal of a school in Bihar’s Sitamarhi. His work on environmental conservation is outstanding. He has also worked hard to improve literacy rates in his district and always inspires students to study harder so that they can fight poverty. pic.twitter.com/L2pEDjhDa6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Even though she heads a school in Delhi’s Rohini, Ms. Geeta Gangwani continues to teach Chemistry and has developed innovative methods to make the subject more popular. As an administrator, her emphasis on IT has benefitted the school greatly. Congratulations to her!

Even though she heads a school in Delhi’s Rohini, Ms. Geeta Gangwani continues to teach Chemistry and has developed innovative methods to make the subject more popular. As an administrator, her emphasis on IT has benefitted the school greatly. Congratulations to her! pic.twitter.com/WDvL0hyn6z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Encouraging group discussions in classrooms, ensuring regular use of science and computer labs in teaching, and improving school infrastructure are some of the laudable things Shri B S Ravi has done in his school in Gadwal, Telangana. We are proud of his work.

Encouraging group discussions in classrooms, ensuring regular use of science and computer labs in teaching, and improving school infrastructure are some of the laudable things Shri B S Ravi has done in his school in Gadwal, Telangana. We are proud of his work. pic.twitter.com/bQy5YWKpnz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Basruddin Khan from Haryana, is a Headmaster who has played a key role in promoting the education of girls. He has also made a significant contribution towards identification and enrolment of out-of-school children. Congratulations to him for the National Award for Teachers.

Shri Basruddin Khan from Haryana, is a Headmaster who has played a key role in promoting the education of girls. He has also made a significant contribution towards identification and enrolment of out-of-school children. Congratulations to him for the National Award for Teachers. pic.twitter.com/Y18toZY3S1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Bandari Ramesh, from Warangal, Telangana, has worked on innovative teaching methods for mathematics. As a prolific developer of teaching-learning material, he has helped ensure excellent results in his school. I wish him all the best for continuing his good work.

Shri Bandari Ramesh, from Warangal, Telangana, has worked on innovative teaching methods for mathematics. As a prolific developer of teaching-learning material, he has helped ensure excellent results in his school. I wish him all the best for continuing his good work. pic.twitter.com/tsYkQWz1Dw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Shri Pari Baldevpari Javerpari, from Junagadh, Gujarat, makes learning mathematics enjoyable for students. He has developed several Mobile Apps that help students learn the subject. His classroom videos are also widely watched. May his kind increase.

Shri Pari Baldevpari Javerpari, from Junagadh, Gujarat, makes learning mathematics enjoyable for students. He has developed several Mobile Apps that help students learn the subject. His classroom videos are also widely watched. May his kind increase. pic.twitter.com/Ssb51pN20Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Students really like Shri Arvind Raj Jajware’s joyful teaching methods. He has made a significant contribution in enhancing enrolment and attendance in his school in Jharkhand. He also shares best practices of teaching with others. More power to him!

Students really like Shri Arvind Raj Jajware's joyful teaching methods. He has made a significant contribution in enhancing enrolment and attendance in his school in Jharkhand. He also shares best practices of teaching with others. More power to him! pic.twitter.com/V2JqQTlNxT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

Great meeting Shri Amitava Misra from West Bengal’s Purulia district. The transformation he has brought about in his school by mobilising people is remarkable. Glad to know that he even teaches students from marginalized communities during out of school hours and holidays.

Great meeting Shri Amitava Misra from West Bengal’s Purulia district. The transformation he has brought about in his school by mobilising people is remarkable. Glad to know that he even teaches students from marginalized communities during out of school hours and holidays. pic.twitter.com/atvvTq90yz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More