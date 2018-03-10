French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a 4-day visit to India, on Saturday address interacted with students at Bikaner House in New Delhi. Emmanuel Macron shared his thoughts on a number of issues including education, climate change, the advance of digital era, the bond between both the nations including other issues. Macron arrived in India on Friday night along with his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron and senior ministers of his cabinet.

"Most of the issues we have today, on climate, on terrorism are because of the short-term vision of most of the leaders," French President said in New Delhi

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a 4-day visit to India on Saturday address interacted with students at Bikarner House in New Delhi. During his interaction with the students, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the number of issues like education, climate change, the advance of digital era, the bond between both the nations including other issues. Speaking at Bikaner House, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “most of the issues we have today, on climate, on terrorism are because of the short-term vision of most of the leaders. They were greedy.”

Sharing his thoughts on digital world and technology, the French President Macron said, “We’re in the middle of revolution on digital era and climate change. We need more speediness. What we need is a change in mindset, facilitate entrepreneurship, increase risk takers’ numbers. Artificial Intelligence is big game changer but you need to start it from the ground. I think we need more exchange between our people, our students. I want most of the researchers to come to France and I am happy to be here today.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House this morning said that he wants France to become India’s best partner in Europe. Later in the day, the two leaders issued a joint statement. Macron arrived in India on Friday night along with his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron and senior ministers of his cabinet. He was received by PM Narendra Modi at the Delhi airport with a trademark Modi hug. The French President’s visit is aimed at strengthening ties between India and France in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism. The two countries are also expected to sign an agreement on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant.

“France has particularly supported India’s perspective on terror in South Asia. We are seeing convergence in new areas, particularly maritime security, counter-terrorism and renewable energy,” Joint Secretary (Europe-west)K Nagraj Naidu told media. Apart from above, the country would also be trying to boost cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy and space. “In the area of space, India and France have a matured engagement and we would like to take it to a new level,” Naidu said.

