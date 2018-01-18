A Muslim woman house was set on fire for supporting the construction of Ram Temple. The woman named Ikra Chaudhary hailing from Hapur is the district head of the Muslim women's harassment cell. Ikra has reported the entire matter to the police. While the investigation is underway, no arrests have been made till yet. Ikra has also mentioned that she is fearing for her life as she has been threatened to leave Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Ikra has been threatened by some miscreants to not involve in the issue of Ram Temple. Speaking on the incident, Ikra said that she submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate regarding the Ram Temple issue. It was since then that she was repeatedly being threatened. She has bee asked not to indulge in the Ram Temple issue. The people who are threatening her have also asked her to leave Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. Ikra has expressed fear for life and reported the matter to the police.

Not only Ikra’s house was set on fire but she has also received a threatening note mentioning, “Now call your Ram”. The message has been translated from Hindi. While it has been almost four days when the incident took place, no arrests have been made so far. Fearing for her life, Ikra said she has reported the matter to the police including the note, they are carrying their investigation but no arrests have been made yet. “Looks like the police are looking to suppress the matter,” Ikra added. Meanwhile, carrying out the investigation in the case, Hapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar said that the police investigation is underway and that they trying to identify the culprits.