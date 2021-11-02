77 per cent of the eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID with the first dose while 32 per cent of people have received both doses.

Centre’s mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ will be launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas, informed the official sources. The month-long door-to-door vaccination campaign is aimed towards full vaccination in poor-performing districts. After a review COVID-19 meeting with the Health Minister’s of states and UTs on Wednesday, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the media about the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign to ramp up vaccination.

“We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose,” said Mandaviya.

According to the Union Minister, 77 per cent of the eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID with the first dose while 32 per cent of people have received both doses. “More than 10 crores people have not taken the second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for the second dose should take the vaccine,” he added.

Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, he stated that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose after the prescribed interval. As many countries report a high number of Covid-19 cases, the ramping of vaccination drive in India to reduce severity becomes crucial.