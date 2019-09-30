Harayana Assembly Elections 2019: Ex-BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav who recently joined Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) would be contesting against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal district. The Harayana Assembly Elections 2019 would be held on October 21 and results would be announced on October 24.

Harayana Assembly Elections 2019: Ex-BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had filed the nomination against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2019 General Assembly elections but was rejected by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has now decided to fight the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 against CM Manohar Lal Khattar. According to the reports, Tej Bahadur Yadav would be contesting on Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) from Karnal.

Yadav joined the JJP on Sunday and told media that unemployment for youth would be his major issue for the Haryana polls.

A few months back, during the 2019 General Elections, he was supported by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and allowed to contest on Cycle symbol from Varanasi but his nomination was cancelled at the last moment by the election governing body saying his documents were not proper.

Yadav came to the spotlight after he uploaded a video on social media complaining about poor quality food served to the Armymen. For this, he was sacked from the Indian Army.

The Haryana Assembly elections have been scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting of votes would take place on October 24. The state has 90 assembly seats of which BJP has 48 seats, Opposition Congress 17 and INLD has 3 seats.

For Haryana, women empowerment, women security, infrastructure development, the betterment of education quality, hospitals, unemployment, temporary teachers for school and colleges, sanitation and others have been points where the government needs to work.

Opinion Poll:

According to NewsX-Pollstrat opinion poll, BJP would retain power in the state with a thumping majority. Experts have predicted that the saffron front would clinch around 79 seats and its vote percentage would increase this time.

Opposition parties like India National Lok Dal (INLD) would win 01 seat, Congress 06, Other parties including Jannayak Janata Party and Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party all together would get maximum 07 seats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App