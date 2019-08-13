Hard Kaur made headlines after she challenged PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah with Khalistan supporters ahead of the Independence Day. It is not the first time Kaur has been in the headlines. Here's a list of controversies raked by the Indian rapper.

Hard Kaur challenges PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah with Khalistan supporters: Indian-Canadian rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon aka Hard Kaur has been making headlines ever since a sedition case has been filed against her for her remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. A few days back, Kaur made headlines after she came out in support of the Khalistan movement and shared her pictures and videos with other Khalistan supporters. In the past couple of months, Hard Kaur has been in the headlines for her views regarding the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters.

On Monday, Hard Kaur shared this video on her Instagram profile where she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah of using people for their personal agenda. Challenging the two leaders, Kaur asserted that on August 15, the Independence Day, the Khalistani flag would hoist in 15 nations asking to stop them if they can legally.

Past controversies

Well, the video shared by Kaur on her Instagram video, was a small clip from a Live video that recently streamlined on Facebook and YouTube. In the video, Kaur accused various BJP MLAs of sending her rape and death threats.

Apart from that, Kaur publicly supported Referendum 2020 campaign run by a group of Sikhs demanding a separate homeland for Sikhs. Kaur also filed ab FIR at the United Nations against the sedition charges and violence against women and freedom of speech.

Kaur recently extended her support to Anurag Kashyap, who deleted his Twitter handle after he received threats to him, his daughter, and other family members.

