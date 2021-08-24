The successful recovery of the three Swaroop is an uplifting moment for every Indian just as much as the Sikh community. Earlier on Monday, the images of Sikh men carrying the scriptures while barefoot at Kabul Airport evoked much sympathy on the Internet and now their efforts have bloomed.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R P Singh have retrieved three Swaroop from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, salvaged from Afghanistan and brought by plane to India.

Following this, Hardeep Singh Puri posted on Twitter, “Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago”.

Eye dabbing visuals that will be etched forever in the hearts of all Indians, not just the Sikh community were reported from the airport on Monday.

Previously, Manjinder Singh Sirsa had informed in a tweet thar an Air India plane carrying 78 people (includes 53 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus) will be arriving from Dushanbe, Tajikistan, having landed there from Kabul International Airport. After the holy books has safely landed in India, he tweeted, “I request PM & HM to amend CAA and extend the cut-off date from 2014 to 2021 so that people coming from Afghanistan get benefitted & lead a safe life here and their children are able to study here”.

The successful recovery of the three Swaroop is an uplifting moment for every Indian just as much as the Sikh community. Earlier on Monday, the images of Sikh men carrying the scriptures while barefoot at Kabul Airport evoked much sympathy on the Internet and now their efforts have bloomed.