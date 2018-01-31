Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri while speaking on India's smart cities mission said that the scheme was progressing at a brisk pace. The smart cities scheme is an initiative of the government to pace up its development agenda and provide better infrastructure in the maximum number of cities in less amount of time. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also said that Smart Cities Mission is setting a new benchmark in terms of project implementation.

India’s smart cities project which currently has 99 cities in its list, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Smart Cities Mission is progressing at a brisk pace. The minister also mentioned that projects worth Rs 2.02 lakh crore had already been identified. According to a leading daily, Hardeep Singh Puri also mentioned, “Smart Cities Mission is setting a new benchmark in terms of project implementation” He said that the mission has been one of the fastest project implementations looking at the geographic spread in the urban sector.

Earlier on January 19, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri had announced 9 more cities which will be added to smart city list. In the 4th round of addition to the list, Union Ministry named Rae Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Biharsharif, Silvasa, Erode, Daman & Diu, Itanagar and Kavaratti and extended the list to 99. While Delhi’s next door neighbour Ghaziabad failed to make it to the final list. Center government was set to announce 10 names, but Shillong could not submit its proposal. The city government has been given two week’s time to submit its proposal failing which some other city will be selected.