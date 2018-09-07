Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel, who has been on incessant fast, demanding reservation for the community, was admitted to hospital on Friday, September 7th, after his health deteriorated. Hardik has been on hunger strike since August 25 demanding reservation, farm loan waiver and education quota for the Patidar community,

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who was on a hunger strike since August 25, demanding reservation, farm loan waiver and education quota, was admitted in the hospital on Friday, September 7th after his health deteriorated due to incessant fast. He was admitted to the Government Civil Hospital in Sola a day after he gave up drinking water in protest against the government. Meanwhile, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders warned the state government on Wednesday night that Hardik would stop consuming water from Thursday night if the government does not start talks over the demands.

Media reports say Patidar agitator Hardik has lost 20kg in the past 2 weeks. His kidney and liver had been affected due to indefinite fast. PAAS had said that Vijay Rupani’s government will be held accountable for the consequences if Hardik’s health deteriorates. The spokesperson of the of the organisation Manoj Panara alleged that it had ‘definite information’ that the state government was “conspiring to kill Hardik”.

While the state government has not yet initiated in a discussion over Hardik’s demands, the Patidar leader gained support from BJP rebels and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha along with BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, the 2 leaders met him at his residence and extended their support to him.

After the meeting, Yashwant Sinha said he would take Hardik’s agitation to the national level. He said the movement will not restrict to Gujarat but to every corner of the country.

While Shatrughan Sinha said that their the meeting was not politically motivated but came from a humanistic perspective. “We gathered here in a non-political capacity on the basis of humanity,” the actor-turned-politician said.

