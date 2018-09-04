Patidar leader Hardik Patel is on his the 11th day of his hunger strike on Tuesday, September 4th demanding reservation for the community in government jobs,s education and farm loan waiver. Patel launched a hunger strike on August 25, on the 3rd anniversary of his mega reservation rally in Ahmedabad, Gujarat which turned violent.

The leader of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Hardik Patel is on his 11th day of fast on Tuesday, September 4th, demanding reservation for the Patidar community in government jobs, the education sector and farm loan waiver. Meanwhile, many political parties have come out in support of Patel but have appealed him to end his fast since the leader has reportedly lost 20 kgs and his health is deteriorating. Patel launched a hunger strike on August 25, on the 3rd anniversary of his mega reservation rally in Ahmedabad, Gujarat which turned violent.

. The opposition parties have come in support of Patel, a report according to zeenews.com said that Congress urged the Vijay Rupani government to end the standstill by reaching out to Patel. “Hardik is fighting for farmers. His fight is for the betterment of Gujarat and its people,” said Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohil.

2 years ago Patel had launched his movement with a massive rally from the GMDC Grounds in Ahmedabad on August 25, is now seeking to revamp his agitation for reservations to the Patidars under the OBC category.

Besides reservation, Patel has included farm loan waiver along with his other demands. He has also demanded the release of his confidant Alpesh Kathiria, who is currently in jail on sedition charges.

BJP rebel leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha are reportedly expected to meet Patel on Tuesday.

