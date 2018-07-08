Hardik Patel, the Patidar leader, is planning to launch a massive indefinite hunger strike asking the government for Patel quota in government jobs and education. Reports say that Hardik Patel will begin his indefinite hunger strike from August 25 and this will be his last fight for the reservation. Hardik in a video posted on his official Facebood post said that either he will die or get the reservation.

Planning his another ante against the Gujarat government, Patidar leader Hardik Patel will be sitting on an indefinite hunger strike from August 25 to pressure the government over demands of giving Patel’s reservation in government jobs and education. Not a first time when Hardik Patel will be launching his mission pressing the government for Patel quota. The Patidar leader has been on face-off with the government but did not able to achieve any success.

Hardik Patel, who is spearheading fight for quota in government jobs and education, took to his Facebook page and posted a video message. In the message, Hardik Patel said this will be his last fight to get the reservation for his community. Patel, through his earlier protests and attempts, rise to popularity and had also affected ruling party-BJP’s seats in the recently held Gujarat assembly elections.

Hardik Patel in the previous Gujarat assembly elections raked his community reservation issue in government jobs and education, however, did not achieve much success, as the government remained firm on its stand not to give up in front of community demands. However, in another attempt, the Patidar leader is again preparing for another ante against the government.

Speaking about the reservation, Hardik Patel said that this will be his last fight. Either he will get the reservation or give his life. The leader asked for support in his fight for the reservation.

Mentioning that August 24 will be observed as Patidar Kranti Divas, he will continue to fight for reservation as this is his primary issue. Hardik Patel said that he will sit on an indefinite strike, will not eat anything until they get the reservation.

