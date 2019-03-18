Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi also took a dig at PM Narendra Modi for his Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign. The Congress scion said PM Modi has turned the whole country into chowkidar after getting caught.

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Monday pre-fixed Berojgar to his name on Twitter as most BJP leaders, ministers and supporters added Chowkidar before their names on the micro-blogging website. Hardik Patel mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign as parties intensified their campaigns for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in seven phases starting from April 11 to May. As a young politician, Hardik Patel is keeping his election speeches around jobs and employment opportunities. He has accused the BJP-led NDA government of not fulfilling its poll promises made to the youth of the country. The BJP had 2 crore jobs promised per year in its 2014 poll manifesto.

The Prime Minister has genuine love for word Chowkidar, which he often used in public appearances to describe himself and his zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Chowkidar, which means watchman in Hindi, keeps a vigil against burglars and miscreants in the neighbourhood.

Patel, who recently joined the Congress party in the presence of its president Rahul Gandhi, has been a vocal critic from his days of Patidar movement in Northern Gujarat. Earlier today while addressing a public gathering in his home state, Patidar leader-turned-Congressman said his new party will form the government at the Centre and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be prime minister.

Patel shot to fame in 2017 during a state-wide protest in Gujarat by Patidar community in Gujarat demanding reservation in government jobs and educational jobs. Patel did not contest 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat as he was 23 and the minimum age to contest Assembly elections in India is 25.

But Patel had openly asked his community, which is very influential in the state of Gujarat, to vote against the BJP. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi also took a dig at PM Narendra Modi for his Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign. The Congress scion said PM Modi has turned the whole country into chowkidar after getting caught.

He was apparently referring to PM Modi’s direct involvement in Rafale fight jet deal alleged corruption. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was appointed her party’s general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said chowkidars guard rich people, not farmers. She made the remark while addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh

