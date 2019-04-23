Hardik Patel on PM Narendra Modi: Hardik Patel, who has emerged as a star campaigner for Gujarat Congress after he joined the Congress at a rally near Adalaj village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on March 12, 2019, casted his vote at booth number 252/355 in Surendranagar constituency in Gujarat.

Hardik Patel on PM Narendra Modi: Congress leader Hardik Patel after casting his vote in Viramgam in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district on Tuesday said he will go to Nepal if he needed a Chowkidar (watchman), but currently he needs a prime minister who can strengthen the country’s economy, education system and provide jobs to the youth. Without taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, Hardik Patel said he needs a prime minister not a chowkidar for the country (Chowkidaar dhoondhna hoga toh mein Nepal chala jaaunga, mujhe desh mein PM chahiye jo iss desh ke arthvyavastha ko, shiksha ko, yuvaon, jawanon ko mazboot kar sake. Mujhe chowkidar nahi pradhan mantri chahiye).

The Congress leader casted his vote at booth number 252/355 in Surendranagar constituency in Gujarat. A voter had slapped Patel in the same Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. The incident took place when Hardik was addressing a Jan Aakrosh Sabha and suddenly a man walked up on the stage and slapped him. The video shared by ANI showed, Hardik Patel speaking on the mic and a man donning white colour Kurta Pyjama slapping him. The attacker was also beaten by some Congress leaders and was admitted to a hospital.

Man who slapped Hardik Patel at a rally in Surendranagar, Gujarat: My wife was pregnant when Patidar agitation happened, she was undergoing treatment at a hospital, I had faced problems then, I had decided then, I'll hit this man. I have to teach him a lesson anyhow. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kMNcN0SPjZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

On being questioned about the incident, Hardik said the BJP is trying to attack and kill him the same way Haren Pandya was murdered and fake encounters were done. He alleged the man who slapped him is connected to the BJP leaders and it can be seen on his Facebook profile. The man, who slapped Hardik Patel at a rally in Surendranagar, was later identified as one Tarun Gajjar. Tarun Gajjar said he and his pregnant wife faced difficulties due to Patidar agitation and that’s why he had decided to hit the politician.

Congress leader Hardik Patel after casting his vote in Viramgam,says "Chowkidaar dhoondhna hoga toh mein Nepal chala jaaunga, mujhe desh mein PM chahiye jo iss desh ke arthvyavastha ko, shiksha ko, yuvaon, jawanon ko mazboot kar sake. Mujhe chowkidar nahi pradhan mantri chahiye." pic.twitter.com/dYGjy7S7YW — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

On April 20, a scuffle broke out at Congress leader Hardik Patel’s public meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Hardik Patel has emerged as a star campaigner for Gujarat Congress after he joined the Congress at a rally near Adalaj village in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on March 12, 2019. The Congress leader is now trying to attract voters by questioning the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues concerning farmers and unemployment.

#WATCH Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped during a rally in Surendranagar,Gujarat pic.twitter.com/VqhJVJ7Xc4 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Patel started campaigning on April 3, 2019, after his close aide and the Congress MLA Lalit Vasoya filed his nomination for the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat. Earlier, he was campaigning for the Congress in the Patidar dominated constituencies.

He emerged as a leader during the Patidar reservation agitation which took place in Gujarat in 2015, supported the Congress during the 2017 state Assembly elections.

Gujarat will vote for all 26 Lok Sabha seats on April 23, 2019.

