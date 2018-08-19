Hardik Patel and other Patidar leaders were detained on Sunday by Ahmedabad Police while they were on their way to Nikol to take part in a one-day hunger strike over the issue of reservation.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel was detained by Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Sunday ahead of protest called by Patidar leaders. According to reports, Hardik Patel and other Patidar leaders were detained while they were on their way to Nikol to take part in a one-day hunger strike over the issue of reservation. It comes a day after Hardik Patel requested Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to allow Patidar leaders to hold a one-day protest in Nikol area of Ahmedabad.

Earlier, the authorities had denied permission to Hardik Patel and other Patidar leaders to hold a protest in Ahmedabad.

Updating……..

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More