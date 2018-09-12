After continuing his struggle for nineteen days and witnessing that none of his three demands have been accepted, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel ended his fast unto death on Wednesday. On August 25, Hardik Patel began his fast unto death at his home near Vaishnodevi Circle in Ahmedabad.

After continuing his struggle for nineteen days and witnessing that none of his three demands have been accepted, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel ended his fast unto death on Wednesday. Patidar leader was adamant to continue his hunger strike until today when two religious leaders of the community requested him to, ends his fast unto death, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti’s convener (PAAS) Manoj Panara declared during a press conference. At around 3:00 pm, Hardik Patek broke his fast through the hands of two leaders of Khodaldham and Umiyadham — highest religious places of Leuva and Kadva Patidars in Gujarat.

On August 25, Hardik Patel began his fast unto death at his home near Vaishnodevi Circle in Ahmedabad. At first, he announced two of his demands, which were reservation for Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers. After a few days, he also added demand to release PAAS convener Alpesh Kathiriya from jail. Although the Gujarat government accepted none of the three demands, Hardik Patel and his associates are soon to hit the streets again soon.

ALSO READ: BJP fuel price hike LIVE: Railways to go green, Piyush Goyal announces 100% electrification

During his hunger strike, Hardik has also prepared his will and had announced that his property will be distributed between among his parents, sisters and families of 14 Patidar youth who were killed in the 2015 agitation. He has also donated his eyes. During his hunger strike, he was also admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness and damage to kidneys.

ALSO READ: Vijay Mallya case: Will September 12 lead fugitive liquor baron to Barrack No. 12?

He was also visited by several leaders during his hunger strike. Prakash Ambedkar, Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha, Harish Rawat, Jignesh Mevani were among the few leaders who visited him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More