Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday has been sentenced to two years jail by a Gujarat Court in a case 2015 riots case. He has been also fined Rs 50,000. The court found him and his two aides, Lalji Patel and A K Patel guilty of vandalising a BJP MLA's office in Visnagar. His aides have also been sentenced to two years in jail.

A Gujarat court on Wednesday sentenced Patidar leader Hardik Patel two years jails and fined Rs 50,000 in a 2015 riots case. The Patidar leader was found guilty of vandalising a BJP MLA’s office in Visnagar, along with his two helpers, Lalji Patel and A K Patel. A report in the India Today said that over 17 people were initially named in the case, while only three of them, mentioned above, were found guilty. Hardik’s aides, Lalji and Sardar Patel have also been sentenced to two years in jail and fined Rs 50,000.

During the Patidar reservation protests in 2015, a mob of over 3000 to 5000 people vandalised BJP MLA Rushikesh Patel’s office in Visnagar. Besides this, the mob had also damaged the property and assaulted the media persons. After not finding enough evidence against 14 of the 17 accused, the court has given a clean chit to them.

Hardik Patel, Lalji Patel and AK Patel have been awarded 2 years imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 50,000 each in a case related to vandalising BJP legislator Rushikesh Patel’s office in Visnagar during 2015 Patidar protests. https://t.co/M2a7mIgaEJ — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018

Earlier this month, Patel and other activists had announced that they will sit on an indefinite fast from August 25 to bring back the reservation demand for Patidars. Earlier in the morning, Hardik Patel posted a video on his Facebook handle and requested the fellow Patidars not to evoke any sort of violence if the court’s ruling goes against him.

During the Patidar protests, around 14 people were killed in a police firing. On the other hand, the Patidars were continuously demanding reservation for patidars in government and educational institutions.

Hardik Patel was also arrested and was released on bail. Also, the court has ordered that he cannot enter Mehsana district following the violence that was erupted in the different areas of states following the Patidar movement. A session court in Visnagar in October issued an arrest warrant against Hardik Patel and another Patidar leader, Lalji Patel, for not attending the court proceedings.

