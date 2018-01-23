Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'pakaude' selling remark during an interview to a leading TV channel, Patidar community leader Hardik Patel took a jibe at PM Modi saying that only a 'chaiwala' can give such a suggestion of selling pakodas to unemployed youth of the country. Hardik Patel took to twitter and said, only a chaiwala (teaseller) can give such an advice to the unemployed youth in the nation to sell pakaude (an Indian snack), but an economist will not do that.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent ‘pakaude selling’ remark during an interview to a leading TV Channel, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, said that only a ‘chaiwala’ can give such an advice to youth who are without jobs. The Patidar leader who spearheaded his community’s demand for reservation in government jobs, and led a campaign against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat said that only a chaiwala (teaseller) can give such an advice to the unemployed youth in the nation to sell pakaude (an Indian snack), but an economist will not do that “Berozgar yuvao ko pakode ka thela lagane ka sujav ek chaiwala hi de sakta hai. Arthshastri aise sujav nahi deta!!!”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent interview to a leading TV channel gave a chance to twitterati to troll him after the prime minister’s response on one of the questions on generating employment in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked a question by the anchor that whether the government was on the right track when it comes to generating employment in the nation, the Prime Minister said that if some person standing outside your channel is selling pakaude (snacks) then will that be called an employment or not? It was only after that when twitterati took to social media and trolled over his ‘pakaude’ selling analogy.

In a brief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responding to a question based on his 2013 promise of creating 1 crore jobs every year after becoming the prime minister. Responding to the question, PM Modi said, “Somebody please tell me if someone sells pakaude, fried Indian snack, and earns Rs 200 by the end of the day, will you not call it a job?” During the interview, PM Modi also spoke about various issues including politics, country’s economy, India’s foreign policy, strategic ties with nations, and generating employment.