A 60-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people after he refused to give pan masala to a neighbor who offered to pay for it later in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim died on the spot, according to police. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Beniganj police station and a search operation has been launched by the police to nab the culprits. Speaking on the issue, Hardoi DSP Shailendra Singh said the incident took place in Jalalpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, adding that the miscreants are currently absconding.

On September 30, a 40-year-old man was beaten to death by 10 people in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur for allegedly abusing them in an inebriated state. According to police, the victim, identified as Bhagwan Das, was using abusive language while passing through the accused persons’ home which made them furious.

In a similar incident, a 24-year-old man was beaten to death for refusing to unload water canters for the accused in outer Delhi’s Ranhola.

