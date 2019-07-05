The Central Bureau of Investigation said Haren Pandya was killed to avenge the 2002 communal riots that took place in the state when Narendra Modi was the chief minister oF Gujarat.

The Supreme Court on Friday convicted 12 persons for their involvement in the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya. Pandya, who was the then home minister in the Narendra Modi government in Gujarat, was shot dead in Ahmedabad while he went out on a morning walk in March 2003. A bench headed by Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Gujarat government challenging the high court order where all the convicts were acquitted from the charges.

However, the apex court rejected a PIL filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) seeking a court-monitored fresh probe into the Haren Pandya murder case. The Supreme Court also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the CPIL and said no further would be entertained in this murder case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Pandya was murdered to avenge the 2002 communal riots in the state.

The accused were convicted earlier for the conspiracy by a POTA court. Earlier, Asghar Ali, prime accused in the crime, had admitted their plan to attack eminent leaders of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other prominent Hindu leaders of Gujarat.

Besides Ali, other convicts in the Haren Pandya murder case are- Mohammad Rauf, Mohammad Parvez Abdul Kayum Sheikh, Parvez Khan Pathan alias Athar Parvez, Mohammad Farooq alias Haji Farooq, Shahnawaz Gandhi, Kalim Ahmed alias Kalimullah, Rehan Puthawala, Mohammad Riaz Sareswala, Aniz Machiswala, Mohammad Yunus Sareswala and Mohammad Saifuddin.

