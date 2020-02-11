Hari Nagar Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE: The Hari Nagar constituency in West Delhi will see a contest that will have revebrations across the world, at least on social media. For it is here in Hari Nagar that BJP’s social media maven, some would call him enfant terrible, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is testing the waters in the electoral arena. Facing him is AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon. The party had refused a ticket to sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh. As per the reports, AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading against BJP’s Tajinder Pal Bagga, it seems Party has made the right decision to contest Dhillon.

Jagdeep Singh won the 2015 Hari Nagar election for AAP. He defeated BJP candidate Avtar Singh by 26,496 votes. Singh had also won in 2013 when he defeated Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Shyam Singh by 8,879 votes. The BJP had won 4 times from Hari Nagar whereas the Aam Aadmi Party had won the last two elections. But the Congress has been defeated repeatedly here. For the 2020 elections, the total count of voters is 1,63,543 in Hari Nagar, with 87,842 men and 75,697 women, and 4 third gender voters.

#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, "…Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow…" pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

"200 MPs, 70 Union Ministers, 11 Chief Ministers vs 1 AAM AADMI" #KejriwalvsEntireBJP pic.twitter.com/OTmIRVyOBs — Rajkumari Dhillon (@Rajkumari_kokal) January 28, 2020

Ahead of the election, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, was in the news for his statements. He called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist for his mild support to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and for warning voters to pick the BJP for Delhi failing which he said Muslims would invade Hindu homes and rape and kill women there. He was duly censured by the Election Commission for his comments.

The Congress has fielded Surendra Sethi against AAP’s Dhillon and BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

From 1993 to 2008, Hari Nagar had returned Harsharan Singh Balli from Hari Nagar. In 2015, Avtar Singh, who was picked ahead of Balli, against the Aam Aadmi Party’s Jagdeep Singh was beaten at the hustings. The BJP’s attempts to polarise voters over the Shaheen Bagh protests will essentially help the party in this seat, say observers.

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App