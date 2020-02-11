Hari Nagar Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE: The Hari Nagar constituency in West Delhi will see a contest that will have revebrations across the world, at least on social media. For it is here in Hari Nagar that BJP’s social media maven, some would call him enfant terrible, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is testing the waters in the electoral arena. Facing him is AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon. The party had refused a ticket to sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh. As per the reports, AAP’s Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading against BJP’s Tajinder Pal Bagga, it seems Party has made the right decision to contest Dhillon.
Jagdeep Singh won the 2015 Hari Nagar election for AAP. He defeated BJP candidate Avtar Singh by 26,496 votes. Singh had also won in 2013 when he defeated Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Shyam Singh by 8,879 votes. The BJP had won 4 times from Hari Nagar whereas the Aam Aadmi Party had won the last two elections. But the Congress has been defeated repeatedly here. For the 2020 elections, the total count of voters is 1,63,543 in Hari Nagar, with 87,842 men and 75,697 women, and 4 third gender voters.
Ahead of the election, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, was in the news for his statements. He called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist for his mild support to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and for warning voters to pick the BJP for Delhi failing which he said Muslims would invade Hindu homes and rape and kill women there. He was duly censured by the Election Commission for his comments.
The Congress has fielded Surendra Sethi against AAP’s Dhillon and BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
From 1993 to 2008, Hari Nagar had returned Harsharan Singh Balli from Hari Nagar. In 2015, Avtar Singh, who was picked ahead of Balli, against the Aam Aadmi Party’s Jagdeep Singh was beaten at the hustings. The BJP’s attempts to polarise voters over the Shaheen Bagh protests will essentially help the party in this seat, say observers.
Election Commission declared Aam Aadmi Party's victory on 7 seats. The counting of votes is yet to be done. Although AAP is leading on Hari Nagar constituency with clear majority. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked party workers, Delhiites and Lord Hanuman for victory.
On Hari Nagar seat, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon holds a win by 9,194 against Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Delhi assembly elections.
Aam Adami Party celebrates victory in Delhi Assembly Elections, although the results are not declared by the Election Commission yet. But almost 58 candidates of Aam Aadmi Party are leading with a huge difference of votes. Hari Nagar seat is also bagged by AAP, BJP concedes defeat.
BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga concedes defeat and wholeheartedly congratulates Aam Aadmi Party for the clear majority. Bhartiya Janta Party leader said that he accepts people's verdict and will continue to stand for them.
Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading by the margin of 1915 votes. Parvesh Verma's provocative speech does not make any difference in the Delhi general assembly elections on the seats of West Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win on 10 seats in West Delhi says reports.
Aam Aadmi Party continues to win on Hari Nagar seat. As per the reports, BJP is leading on 57 seats in the Delhi assembly elections whereas the BJP is fighting on 13 seats.
BJP's Bagga trailing against AAP's first-timer contestant Raj Kumari Dhillon. AAP dropped sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh who won the 2015 Delhi assembly elections by the margin of 26,444 votes on Hari Nagar constituency. But it seems Party made a thoughtful decision.
The Hari Nagar constituency in West Delhi sees tough competition among the first-time contesting candidates Raj Kumari Dhillon and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP respectively. Currently, Dhillon is leading on the seat.
Neck to neck competition is going on among BJP and AAP candidates on Hari Nagar Seat. Both BJP and AAP contested newcomers on the seat, Raj Kumari Dhillon, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga respectively.
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon continues to win against the Bhartiya Janta Party first-time candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. This time AAP dropped its sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh to field Dhillon against BJP, Congress.
On Hari Nagar seat, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon holds a win against Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Delhi assembly elections. VIP candidates of Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Naresh Balyan are leading.
Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading by the margin of 699 votes against Bhartiya Janta Party's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Hari Nagar seat. Also, Aam Aadmi Party is holding lead on 54 in Delhi assembly elections Whereas BJP is leading on 16 seats.
On Hari Nagar seat, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading against Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. It seems that the Party has made the right choice by contesting Dhillon against Bagga. Currently, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 56 seats.
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading against Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Hari Nagar seat in Delhi assembly elections. As per the reports, Aam Aadmi bags 7 seats in West Delhi, BJP to face defeat in the region.
Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading against Bhartiya Janta Party's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and BSP's May Singh Shayam with a very less difference in votes till now. Whereas AAP leads in Delhi assembly elections on 50 seats
Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading by 2,669 votes against Bhartiya Janta Party's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. However, Tajinder Singh Bagga is trailing by a very less difference of 2,613 votes.
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon is leading against Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and BSP's May Singh Shayam. A tough battle is going on between BJP and AAP candidates.
Hari Nagar Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon trails against Bhartiya Janta Party candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and BSP's May Singh Shayam.
BJP candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is continuously leading on the Hari Nagar seat against Aam Aadmi Party's Rajkumari Dhillon. Whereas Congress is nowhere in the competition. AAP dropped its winning candidate of the same seat for Rajkumari Dhillon.