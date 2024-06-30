Haridwar Flood: Cars Swept Away, Water Level Rises Amid Heavy Rains

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, severe rains on Saturday forced the Sukhi River to overflow, sweeping cars away and submerging roads. Social media users shared videos of the pilgrimage town’s flooded streets and cars being swept away by the whirling currents.

Scene from Haridwar pic.twitter.com/IZSyHRhmCE — Lost in Paradise 🇮🇳 (@Lost_human19) June 29, 2024

The Sukhi riverbed is where folks usually park their cars because it is usually dry. Not far from the town, this river empties into the Ganga main stream. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was shown in another video pulling automobiles out of the water stream close to Kharkhari, Haridwar.

People flocked to bridges spanning the Ganga near Har ki Pauri, filming the floating autos with their cellphones.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Vehicles can be seen floating in Haridwar as the water level of river Ganga rises amid heavy rainfall. People are being advised to avoid bathing in the river. pic.twitter.com/XHL0quLW82 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Because of the dangerous conditions, local authorities have issued warnings to residents and visitors, recommending them to avoid bathing in the river. In a post on X, the Uttarkhand Police confirmed that no lives had been lost in the event and encouraged people to park their cars in the approved lot rather than on the dry riverbed in Kharkari. “The water level of Ganga rose due to heavy rains in Haridwar. Some people had parked their vehicles near the dry riverbed in Kharkhari instead of parking spaces, which started flowing into the Ganga river due to the strong flow of water. There has been no loss of life in the incident. Please park your vehicles in the designated parking lot only,” the police said. हरिद्वार में तेज बारिश से गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ गया। कुछ लोगों ने अपने वाहन पार्किंग स्थलों के बजाय खड़खड़ी में सूखी नदी के आसपास पार्क किये थे, जो पानी के तेज बहाव से गंगा नदी में बहने लगे। घटना में कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई है। कृपया सभी अपने वाहन निर्धारित पार्किंग में ही पार्क करें। pic.twitter.com/lltIDnd9px — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) June 29, 2024 In the meantime, Haridwar is expected to see significant rainfall and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and the following three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There is a “Orange Alert” in effect for June 30 and July 1.

Show Full Article