Haridwar Flood: Cars Swept Away, Water Level Rises Amid Heavy Rains

Social media users shared videos of the pilgrimage town’s flooded streets and cars being swept away by the whirling currents.

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, severe rains on Saturday forced the Sukhi River to overflow, sweeping cars away and submerging roads. Social media users shared videos of the pilgrimage town’s flooded streets and cars being swept away by the whirling currents.

The Sukhi riverbed is where folks usually park their cars because it is usually dry. Not far from the town, this river empties into the Ganga main stream. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was shown in another video pulling automobiles out of the water stream close to Kharkhari, Haridwar.

People flocked to bridges spanning the Ganga near Har ki Pauri, filming the floating autos with their cellphones.

Because of the dangerous conditions, local authorities have issued warnings to residents and visitors, recommending them to avoid bathing in the river. In a post on X, the Uttarkhand Police confirmed that no lives had been lost in the event and encouraged people to park their cars in the approved lot rather than on the dry riverbed in Kharkari.