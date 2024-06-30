Haridwar Flood: Cars Swept Away, Water Level Rises Amid Heavy Rains

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, severe rains on Saturday forced the Sukhi River to overflow, sweeping cars away and submerging roads. Social media users shared videos of the pilgrimage town’s flooded streets and cars being swept away by the whirling currents.
Scene from Haridwar pic.twitter.com/IZSyHRhmCE
— Lost in Paradise 🇮🇳 (@Lost_human19) June 29, 2024
The Sukhi riverbed is where folks usually park their cars because it is usually dry. Not far from the town, this river empties into the Ganga main stream. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was shown in another video pulling automobiles out of the water stream close to Kharkhari, Haridwar.
People flocked to bridges spanning the Ganga near Har ki Pauri, filming the floating autos with their cellphones.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Vehicles can be seen floating in Haridwar as the water level of river Ganga rises amid heavy rainfall. People are being advised to avoid bathing in the river. pic.twitter.com/XHL0quLW82
— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024