Haridwar horror: The incident took place when the minor girl was near her house in the Shyampur area on Friday. Haridwar SSP Janmejay Khanduri said Sonu Sani had lured the minor to a forest adjoining Chidiyapur area.

The Uttarakhand Police arrested guard Sonu Sani after the minor's body was recovered from the forest on Saturday morning.

Haridwar horror: A security guard was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl and then raping her corpse on Friday, the ANI reported. The Uttarakhand Police arrested guard Sonu Sani after the minor’s body was recovered from the forest on Saturday morning. The accused has been sent to 14 days judicial custody after he confessed to his crime during interrogation. Evidence also confirm his involvement, the police said.

The incident took place when the minor girl was playing near her house in the Shyampur area on Friday. Haridwar SSP Janmejay Khanduri said Sonu Sani had lured the minor to a forest adjoining Chidiyapur area. Sani took her to the nearby by forest with the intent to rape her but strangulated her after she resisted and started to scream. Then guard then raped her corpse.

Haridwar: Security guard held y'ay for killing a 6-yr-old girl & having sex with corpse. SSP Janmejay Khanduri says, "Children playing with the girl told us that she was last seen with the accused. He has confessed to the crime. Evidence also confirm his involvement."#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/agPHSmmy8y — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

The police began investigations after the victim’s parents filed a missing complaint.

Sani also feigned ignorance about seeing the girl and mislead misled the victim’s father who was searching for his daughter. On Saturday, the police caught fugitive Sani from Lahadpur junction falling under Shyampur police station jurisdiction.

Sani, a resident of Pritamgarh village in Bijnor, was posted as a security guard in a nearby poultry farm where the victim’s parents work as labourers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App