In his tirade against the BJP, Harish Rawat said that BJP leaders have a habit of violating the laws and such lawbreakers can never be the true devotees of Lord Ram. The Congress abides by law and order, respects the Constitution and Ram temple will be built when Congress comes to power, added the Congress leader.

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the BJP for failing to deliver on the promise of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also reiterated that only the Congress can build the much-debated temple but that can only be accomplished by the grand old party once it comes to power.

In his tirade against the BJP, Harish Rawat said that BJP leaders have a habit of violating the laws and such lawbreakers can never be the true devotees of Lord Ram. The Congress abides by law and order, respects the Constitution and Ram temple will be built when Congress comes to power, added the Congress leader.

H Rawat, Congress: Maryada ka ulanghan karne wale paapi hai Bhajpayi, jo maryada ko nasht karenge vo maryada purshottam ke bhakt nahi ho sakte.Hum maryada sthapit karne wale log hai samvidhan ka aadar karne wale log hai. Congress jab satta mein ayegi tabhi Ram mandir banega(17-1) pic.twitter.com/01V5li2KIu — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019

Later on Friday, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi had called on the BJP government to start swift construction of the Ram temple. He also added that the temple construction will take 5 years to complete and it is paramount that the construction begins with immediate effect. Joshi gave a deadline of 2025 to the ruling BJP.

Rawat then shifted focus to the ongoing turmoil in Karnataka, he accused the BJP of attempting to dislodge rival parties by hook or crook, by using muscle power, by money and manipulating government institutions like Income Tax Department, the CBI and the ED.

The Congress has been alleging the BJP is trying to poach MLAs from the coalition government of the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) in Karnataka. On the other hand, BS Yeddyurappa-led BJP in the state has levelled the same charges on the Congress and JDS.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More